Driver of stolen golf car takes joyride on QEW

An arrest has been made after someone allegedly stole a golf cart from an Oakville school, before taking it for a ride on the QEW.

Halton Regional Police responded to Appleby College around noon on Sunday, for reports of a stolen motorized utility car.

Not long after that, the OPP started receiving calls from drivers, reporting someone on a golf cart on the QEW, our sister station CP24 reports.

Police say the driver took the Brant Street exit in Burlington, and then was pulled over at Mapleview Shopping Centre.

Police say the driver tried to flee and get into the mall, but the doors were locked because of the province-wide lockdown.

The driver was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.