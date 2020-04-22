Driver seen doing donuts in Yonge and Dundas intersection arrested

The driver who was allegedly doing donuts in the middle of Yonge and Dundas on Monday night has been arrested.

A video quickly went viral on social media, showing the black Ford Mustang burning rubber and giving off clouds of smoke.

Police could be seen speeding south on Yonge towards the intersection, which prompted the driver to take off.

21-year-old Amidulla Baluch was arrested Wednesday night and faces a number of charges that include dangerous driving, mischief endanger life, fleeing police and stunt driving.

Police couldn't tell us where Baluch was arrested.