iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Driver stopped speeding, despite having EIGHT lifetime driving bans

AM800-News-OPP-Cruiser

Provincial police say they've charged a man who was allegedly driving despite having eight separate lifetime bans from driving.

They say an officer saw a vehicle speeding on a road in Mono, on Tuesday, and pulled him over.

Police say the officer then realized that the Toronto man has numerous criminal prohibitions from driving.

They say the 60-year-old also has two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.

He was charged with operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and driving without insurance.

He's due in court in December.

 