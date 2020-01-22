Drone used to drop contraband into Collins Bay Institution

This sounds like something straight out of Prison Break.

Two men in the early 30s from Mississauga have been arrested, accused of dropping contraband within the walls of Collins Bay Institution in Kingston using drones.

At around 3 o'clock Wednesday morning members of the Penitentiary Squad, Kingston Police, and Correctional Service of Canada responded to reports of suspicious activity near the jail.

They found two men in the area and a drone nearby.

The investigation is continuing and charges against an inmate at the medium security jail are expected.

Nothing was provided on exactly what was delivered by drone.