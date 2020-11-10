Drunk driver who killed 4 denied full parole; day parole continues with conditions

A drunk driver who killed three Toronto-area children and their grandfather has been denied full parole.

Instead, the Parole Board of Canada ruled Marco Muzzo should stay on day parole with conditions for six months.

Those conditions include staying away from alcohol and not entering Brampton, Ont.

Muzzo, 34, is serving a 10-year sentence.

He was convicted of impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm for the crash five years ago.

The board says in its decision it still wants to settle some issues before considering him for full parole.

Nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

Muzzo pleaded guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.