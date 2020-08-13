Durham District School Board taking matters into its own hands

School boards keep calling on the province for more money to help them keep students safe in September

Now, one in the GTA is coming up with some cash of its own

Trustees at the Durham District School Board have voted to use $8 million in savings to make sure students aren't packed too closely together in the fall

This money has been described as a rainy day fund but, as one trustee says, the pandemic is creating a torrential downpour.

There are no decisions yet about how they will spend the money but it could be used for things like temporarily hiring more teachers, using more portables or creating class rooms in unused school space.