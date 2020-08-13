iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Durham District School Board taking matters into its own hands

It's taking $8M in reserves to improve students' health and safety

School boards keep calling on the province for more money to help them keep students safe in September

Now, one in the GTA is coming up with some cash of its own

Trustees at the Durham District School Board have voted to use $8 million in savings to make sure students aren't packed too closely together in the fall

This money has been described as a rainy day fund but, as one trustee says, the pandemic is creating a torrential downpour.

There are no decisions yet about how they will spend the money but it could be used for things like temporarily hiring more teachers, using more portables or creating class rooms in unused school space.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer

Contact informations Newstalk 1010

Phones

On-Air Talk Show Line 416-872-1010 | 1-877-518-5151 (toll-free long distance)

Send a Text 71010

Newsroom Line 416-384-5858

Advertising 416-440-6330

Prize Inquiries 416-384-3139

Main Switchboard 416-384-8000

Website

Instagram
71010
Sms*