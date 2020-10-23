Durham Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to teen girl

Police in Durham Region are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl, who was just coming home from school in Oshawa.

Officers say the high-schooler was getting off the bus at Stevenson Road and King Street West near the Oshawa Centre on Tuesday around 1 o'clock. As she was crossing through the parking lot near the TD Bank, she claims she noticed a black Ford SUV following her.

As it approached, the man driving, asked her for directions.

As she walked away, she tells police, the man invited her to get inside the car with him. At that point, she was close enough to see that he'd allegedly exposed himself.

The teen ran away and called 9-1-1. The guy is described as in his late 20's with olive skin, brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police.