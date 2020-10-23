iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Durham Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to teen girl

A Durham region police car.

Police in Durham Region are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl, who was just coming home from school in Oshawa.

Officers say the high-schooler was getting off the bus at Stevenson Road and King Street West near the Oshawa Centre on Tuesday around 1 o'clock. As she was crossing through the parking lot near the TD Bank, she claims she noticed a black Ford SUV following her.

As it approached, the man driving, asked her for directions.

As she walked away, she tells police, the man invited her to get inside the car with him. At that point, she was close enough to see that he'd allegedly exposed himself.

The teen ran away and called 9-1-1. The guy is described as in his late 20's with olive skin, brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police.

 