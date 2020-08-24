Durham school board releases staggered start plan

There has been a lot of discussion around what a staggered start to a return to school would look like. Tonight, we're getting a better idea.

In a letter sent to parents and available on its website, the Durham District School Board says students will begin heading back to school on Sept. 8.

"Further to our message last week about the Ministry of Education allowing staggered starts over the first two weeks of school, we are sharing with you our district wide plan for an elementary in-person staggered start from JK to Grade 8," acting director of education Norah Marsh writes. "We believe that this will help provide flexibility for families and help ease the transition of your child returning to school, along with learning the health and safety protocols that we will have in place."

Here's what the schedule looks like: