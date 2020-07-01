Early morning house fire in Annex causes $500,000 in damages

A half a million dollars,that's the estimated price tag for damages, following an early morning

fire at a home in the Annex, that also damaged two neighbouring houses.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Major Street, in the Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue, area at around 5:30 a.m.

The flames so heavy at times, they burst through the roof of the home.

THE 2-alarm fire was knocked down within an hour.

No one was injured and there is no early indication on the cause of the fire.

Platoon Chief Dan Sells told our media partner CP24, he did ask the homeowners about a possible cause.

“I asked if they had been doing any barbecuing or smoking in that area but we don’t really have an indication of cause at this time,” Sells told CP24. “Once we get deeper into the debris we will be looking for signs that will take us to the point or origin.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office will be investigating.



with files from CP24