It's official. A record has fallen.

This is the most snow we have seen this early in the season in almost 70 years.

Environment Canada says 13.6 centimetres of snow fell at Pearson on Monday.

The last time we had that much snow in early November was November 6th, 1951. 13.2 centimetres fell that day.

The main roads in Toronto were being plowed overnight but the city said yesterday, it could be Tuesday afternoon before everything is cleared.