Education workers could be coming to the rescue

Educational support workers, who haven't had anything to do for the last few weeks, are being offered a new job in Ontario.

The provincial government has said those custodians, educational assistants, social workers and other staff will now be able to volunteer to work in places like long-term care homes, hospitals or other congregate settings.

Premier Ford has said the response has been overwhelming.

"Our schoolboards – trustee associations and trade unions, have agreed to redeploy education workers who aren’t currently involved in at home learning."

Those people won't be locked in to any term of a contract and will be able to opt out at anytime.

And, they'll continue to be paid by their original employer. They'll also be provided with personal protective equipment.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce pointed to one instance in Kenora, where educational employees have already been redeployed to a hospital there.

Does this mean the school year is scrapped for this year? Not yet.

Lecce would only say he'll make an announcement on that, early next week.