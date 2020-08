An elderly man was struck by a commercial truck in Bolton Wednesday evening and has now died of his injuries.

The 84-year-old man was riding a bike near King Vaughan Road and Albion Vaughan Road at around 5:30 p.m, when he was hit by the truck.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

The OPP Caledon detachment is now investigating.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

with files from CP24