Elderly man in critical condition after Mississauga hit and run

Police say a tractor trailer may have been involved in a serious hit and run Thursday night.

Paramedics say they responded to a crash at Dixie Road and Shawson Drive around 9:30 p.m. An elderly man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Peel Regional Police say two southbound lanes of Dixie Road from Shawson Drive are shut down. The Major Collision Bureau will attend.

The vehicle believed to be involved — a tractor trailer. Anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.