Elderly man rescued from burning home in North York

Elderly man rescued from fire

A fire overnight very nearly ended in tragedy.

Had it not been for the quick thinking of a neighbour, and the quick work of firefighters, an elderly man may not have made it out.

This 83 year old man lived alone at the home near Sheppard and the 400.

Fire officials tell CP24 it was the neighbour who first realized something was wrong.

"This is a semi, so the neighbour was awoken in the middle of the night here by yelling and banging from next door," said Platoon Chief Douglas Cumming.

When crews arrived, they forced their way in and found the man laying on the floor in a back bedroom. Cumming says he uses a wheelchair so he would not have been able to get out on his own.

He says this house did not have a single working smoke alarm.

