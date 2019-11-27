iHeartRadio
Elderly victim of hit and run in midtown Toronto Friday has died of his injuries

ST CLAIR

A senior who was struck by a vehicle, in a hit and run, near St. Clair Avenue West and Christie Street in midtown Toronto, has died of his injuries. 

Police say the 84-year-old man was crossing St. Clair Avenue West, when he was struck by a blue SUV, that fled the scene.

Emergency crews arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m. November 22nd.  The elderly man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died today.

Speaking to our media partner CP24, police say "the driver slowed down for a moment, before continuing westbound on St. Clair Avenue West". The vehicle was last seen near Keele Street.

It's described as a dark blue Volkwagen SUV - a Tiguan or Atlas model - with the Ontario licence plate number CKKE 113.

The vehicle may have some front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

