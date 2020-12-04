Elderly woman dead, man in custody following Brampton fire

Peel Police say an elderly woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire this morning near McLaughlin and Williams Parkway.

A 34-year-old man is in custody.

Emergency crews were called to the home shortly before 4 a.m.

Police say six people lived in the home. Five of them were outside when fire crews arrived.

It's not clear how the fire started.

Police haven't revealed the relationship between the victim and the man who was arrested.