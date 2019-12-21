Elderly woman dies following fire at city-owned North York nursing home

A senior is dead after a fire at a North York nursing home Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to Cummer Lodge near Cummer and Willowdale avenues, just before 8:30 p.m.

An elderly woman was found with third-degree burns at the city-run long-term care facility.

She was rushed to hospital, but later died.

In a statement, the city offered it's "deepest condolences to the family and friends" of the victim.

Mayor Tory also expressed his sympathies on Twitter:

TWITTER/@JohnTory

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire, but the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

No one else was hurt. The facility, which is home to about 390 residents, did not sustain any damage.