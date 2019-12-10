Elderly woman stabbed multiple times in Toronto's east end

An elderly woman is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the city's east-end.

It was just after 9 a.m. when people on a construction site next to a home near Pharmacy and Lawrence saw the woman being stabbed repeatedly and intervened.

Police will only say they have an elderly man in custody but won't confirm the relationship between the two.

Neighbours say someone, possibly a son, called police to the home last week.

A charge of aggravated assault is likely.