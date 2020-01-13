Elementary teachers ramp up job action: no field trips, extra-curriculars

Elementary teachers in Ontario are stepping up their job action today with a new phase of their work-to-rule campaign.

Teachers won't be supervising extra-curricular activities outside regular school hours, participating in field trips, or participating in assemblies, except to supervise students.

They are also threatening to start rotating strikes next Monday ``if the government refuses to address critical issues'' by Friday.

This round of contract talks has been difficult between the government and all major teachers' unions, with most at varying stages of job action.

In English Catholic schools, teachers will start their own work-to-rule campaign, including not participating in standardized testing, preparing report card comments or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.

And on Wednesday, high school teachers will stage the latest in a series of rotating strikes, this one affecting boards in Ottawa, Hamilton, Durham Region and other areas across the province.