Eleven PPE vending machines coming to 10 TTC stations

The Toronto Transit Commission is installing 11 PPE vending machines at 10 of its busiest stations.

Spokesperson Hayley Waldman said items will include gloves, masks, wipes and hand sanitizer with prices ranging $1 an item to combo packs of up to $5.

However, TTC staff will continue distributing masks to people at stations as it has been throughout the pandemic.

"Some machines have been installed, we are looking to have all of them installed by the end of next week and then once they're all in, they will go online," she said.

Customers will be able to pay by card and cash, and the vendor selected is MVF & Associates.

The stations include:

- 2 at Queen Station

- 1 at Union Station

- 1 at Davisville Station

- 1 at Finch Station

- 1 at Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station

- 1 at Kennedy Station

- 1 at St George Station

- 1 at Bloor-Yonge Station

- 1 at Don Mills Station

- 1 at Kipling Station

