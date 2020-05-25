Emergency cooling centres will open Tuesday

We're at the start of the first heat wave of the summer, and the City of Toronto will be opening up emergency cooling centres tomorrow.

The City says it has updated its heat relief strategy in response to COVID-19.

Many of the facilities that were part of last year's Heat Relief Network are closed due to the pandemic. These centres are offered to residents as a last resort, if they don't have access to a cool space and can't keep cool in their home or outdoors.

Starting Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., six locations will offer air-conditioned space to rest and receive a cool drink. The City says strict infection prevention and control measures will be in place.

These are the locations of the emergency cooling centres, that will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.

• Regent Park Community Centre, 402 Shuter St.

• Malvern Community Centre Arena, 30 Sewells Rd.

• Scarborough Village Community Centre Arena, 3600 Kingston Rd.

• Amesbury Arena, 155 Culford Dr.

• Domenico DiLuca Community Centre, 25 Stanley Rd.