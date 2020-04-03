Emergency triage centre being erected outside Brampton Civic Hospital

Brampton Civic Hospital is bracing for a surge of expected COVID-19 patients with an emergency triage centre in its parking lot.

The centre will be housed in tents donated by GlobalMedic and will be installed over the weekend.

“While we are currently managing capacity well, this tent is being installed as one of the many proactive steps Osler is taking to ensure we are well prepared to care for an increasing number of patients in the time ahead,” Kiki Ferrari, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations at William Osler Health System write in a statement.

The tents could be used to add emergency department capacity with dedicated space to triage patients needing emergency care and providing separating between people who may have COVID-19 and those who don't.

There are plans for a similar structure at Etobicoke General Hospital.

Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington is in the process of building a $2-million, 93 bed wing in its parking lot.

Joseph Brant Hospital/Twitter