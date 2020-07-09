Encouraging COVID-19 numbers for Toronto and Peel region

Ontario is reporting 170 new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

While the number of new cases is up from 118 yesterday, 86 of them are in Windsor Essex.

Toronto and Peel region only saw 55 new cases combined.



The total number of cases now stands at 36,348, which includes 31,977 marked as resolved and 2,703 deaths.



The province is also reporting 172 newly resolved cases today.



Ontario completed more than 26,326 tests for the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.



The number of people in hospital because of the virus remains steady, while people in intensive care and on ventilators both slightly decreased.