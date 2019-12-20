Environment Canada warns of a snowy morning drive through Hamilton and west-end GTA

A heads up if you're coming in from the west: You'll be dealing with snow this morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory, warning of snow from Grimsby all the way to Oakville.

They're expecting five to 10 centimetres before it tapers off late this morning.

While there may be snow on the ground now, don't expect a white Christmas.

Above zero highs are expected starting tomorrow and continuing through Christmas Day so forecasters are not expecting any Christmas snow.