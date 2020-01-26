ETFO announces more rotating strike action Sunday
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has sent another five-day required strike notice for a one-day walkout.
In a release sent Sunday morning, the ETFO announced one-day strike action impacting school boards in Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth, on Friday January 31st.
The latest announcement will round out a week of strike action by the ETFO:
Monday January 27th
--Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia
Tuesday January 28th
--Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings- Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory
Wednesday January 29th
--Greater Essex, Limestone, Near North and Upper Canada
Thursday January 30th
--Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma
Friday January 31st
--Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth