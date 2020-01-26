ETFO announces more rotating strike action Sunday

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has sent another five-day required strike notice for a one-day walkout.

In a release sent Sunday morning, the ETFO announced one-day strike action impacting school boards in Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth, on Friday January 31st.

The latest announcement will round out a week of strike action by the ETFO:



Monday January 27th

--Simcoe, Waterloo and Keewatin-Patricia

Tuesday January 28th

--Kawartha Pine Ridge, Hastings- Prince Edward, Upper Grand, Moosenee and Moose Factory

Wednesday January 29th

--Greater Essex, Limestone, Near North and Upper Canada

Thursday January 30th

--Durham, Lambton Kent and Algoma

Friday January 31st

--Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth