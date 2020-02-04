ETFO announces next province-wide strike for Tuesday, February 11th; Toronto boards the next day

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced its next strikes, including a province-wide walkout next Tuesday, February 11th.

Both Toronto school boards will also be affected next Wednesday, February 12th, while Peel and York boards will be on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, ETFO President Sam Hammond said both sides were recently close to a deal last week, but government negotiators changed positions at the last minute.

"It would have ensured stability in public elementary schools this week," he said.

Hammond said salary was not discussed in the most recent talks, and that they were close on maintaining hiring process regulations.

“We have to question what the government’s motivation was when it abruptly changed its tactics at the last minute," he said.

Earlier in the day on Moore in the Morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce defended his side's action, saying ETFO's strikes only hurt kids, despite the union claiming they want to protect public education.

"I'm not going to be distracted or deterred from my mission, which is to be a reasonable force at the table, to advance support for public education," he said.

Next week's rotating strikes are as follows:



February 10: One-day strikes in Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic (designated early childhood educators only),Halton, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Rainbow, Thames Valley, Upper Canada and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority.



February 11: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members.



February 12: One-day strikes in Algoma, Greater Essex, Limestone, Niagara, Renfrew County, Toronto, Toronto Catholic (designated early childhood educators only) and Waterloo school boards, Moosonee and Moose Factory District School Authorities and Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre School Authorities.



February 13: One-day strikes in Bluewater, Grand Erie, Hamilton-Wentworth, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Ontario North East, Ottawa-Carleton, Peel, Penetanguishene, Protestant Separate, Simcoe County, Superior-Greenstone, Trillium Lakelands and York Region School Boards, and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre.



February 14: One-day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Near North and Rainy River School Boards.

