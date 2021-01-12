iHeartRadio

Ex-Michigan Governor and other officials will be charged for Flint Water crisis

FLINT

The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water crisis. 

It's the latest twist in a scandal that began in 2014 when the source of the impoverished city's water supply was switched to save money. 

It made Flint a symbol of the nation's decaying drinking water infrastructure. 

The majority Black city's water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15. 

It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

 