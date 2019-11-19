iHeartRadio
EXCLUSIVE: Bully offers may not be banned as part of updated real estate rules

housing

If you were hoping Queen's Park would take action to end bully offers in the housing market, it looks like you will be disappointed.

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned the province is not expected to outlaw the practice when it unveils a new update to the Ontario Real Estate Business Brokers Act.

The act is 17 years-old and dates back to a time when most offers were sent by fax and the average home in Toronto sold for $275, 000.

The Ontario Real Estate Association had called on Queen's Park to outlaw bully bids, offers that usually come in way above asking in an effort to try and get the seller to take your deal before hearing from any other possible buyers.

CEO Tim Hudak tells Moore in the Morning he expects the province to continue to allow home buyers the choice to accept offers any way they want.

The changes he thinks will be in the new bill should focus on boosting qualifications and training requirements for agents and tougher penalties for anyone breaks the rules.

The legislation is expected to be introduced this afternoon at Queen's Park.

