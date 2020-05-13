EXCLUSIVE: Ford Govt. scheduled to open golf courses, campgrounds, animal businesses this weekend

The Ontario Government is set to ease restrictions on golf courses, campgrounds and other seasonal and recreational activities soon, NEWSTALK 1010 has learned, but the premier's office says all decisions are yet to be finalized.



According to government documents obtained by NEWSTALK 1010, the proposed date to open golf courses is this Saturday, along with other recreational businesses such as marinas, campgrounds and businesses that board animals.



NEWSTALK 1010 is told a decision has not yet been made on off-leash parks.



The premier's office however says that no final decisions have been made and are subject to change, with Premier Doug Ford expected to lay out plans for the next reopening phase of the economy tomorrow.



Ford said Tuesday the government was bringing "good news" in two days, laying out the framework for Stage 1 of the government's three-stage framework.



Each stage is set to last two to four weeks, with Ford saying the announcement will be regarding low-risk businesses, seasonal operations and other essential services.



Ford also said they were in discussions about increasing the limit on small gatherings.



"If we're going to move it from five to 10, but that will be the Chief Medical Officer's call," he said.