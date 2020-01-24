NEWSTALK 1010 has learned the a group of mayors, regional chairs and Chiefs of Police will gather next week, to discuss the problem of guns.

The effort was spear-headed by Toronto Mayor John Tory, who called for a meeting like this, back in December.

Of course, this announcement comes on the heels of a shooting in Hamilton, where a 7-year-old boy was shot while inside his home.

The boy is going to survive, but the Mayor of Hamilton has not been invited to this meeting.

It's not clear if Fred Eisenberg would be included in light of recent events.