EXCLUSIVE: Jim Karygiannis speaks to NEWSTALK 1010

Jim Karygiannis, the Scarborough-Agincourt councillor who was kicked off Toronto City Council on Monday over election campaign finance irregularities from last year's election, broke his silence on the ouster Friday afternoon.

In an exclusive interview with NEWSTALK 1010, Karygiannis joined Ryan and Jay on the Rush.

Karygiannis says the clerk gave him notice Monday that he had to vacate his office the same day.

"I was in my city hall office and the City clerk and the assistant City clerk came down, they served me papers and they said you are removed from office and you've got until 5 o'clock to leave. I just followed their instructions and you know I'm not going to sit there and fight that."

Karygiannis says the clerk explained why he was being removed from office, but was surprised when the clerk served the notice.

"It was expenses and finances,election finances. They had to do what they had to do and I'm going to do what I have to do."

Karygiannis has lawyers working to get him back on council, but didn't discuss details of his approach or the issues in the removal.

"They are putting thoughts together and we'll be proceeding from there. And I'm not going to speak about that anymore because I've been advised not to say anything."

Ryan and Jay tried repeatedly to get Karygiannis to explain his plan of legal attack to try and get his job back, but everytime the ousted councilor's reply was the same.

"Like I said I have been advised by my legal team not to talk about it."

Karygiannis added he's been in public service in the area for a long time and wants to continue.

"I have served this area as a member of parliament for 26 years and as a councilor for five and I'm looking forward to returning back."

