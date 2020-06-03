iHeartRadio

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer: Family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet will not be speaking with SIU this week

Regis Korchinski-Paquet is seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)

 

 

The lawyer representing the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet says the family will not be speaking with SIU investigators this week, as scheduled.

Knia Singh told Moore in the Morning on NEWSTALK 1010, the article in the Toronto Sun, revealing details of what happened in the final moments of the young woman's life.

Singh says he's "not comfortable with the family speaking with the SIU, when their subject officers and witness officers may be implicated in providing information that they shouldn't."

He says leaking that information is an attempt to shape the narrative.

He also claims the SIU has a history of "covering things up, a history of not laying charges on officers."

 