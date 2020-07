NEWSTALK1010 contributor and former leader of the Ontario PCs, Tim Hudak, says sources confirm that much of the province will head into Stage 3 of reopening on Friday.



Hudak told Moore in the Morning that won't include COVID-19 hot-spots like Toronto, Peel, or Windsor.



Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce the details of Stage 3 at 1:00 p.m.



NEWSTALK1010 will carry the announcement live.