EXCLUSIVE: Next steps being taken in province's digital ID program

apple-iphone-smartphone-technology

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned that the provincial government is launching a consultation for the proposed digital ID program by the end of this year.

The consultation will launch today, and will be open from Feb. 2 to Feb. 26 via online surveys for the public, and small-to-medium-size businesses.

Participants will be able to share their priorities and concerns. The province is expected to prioritize encryption and privacy protection to ensure personal information is secure. 

Digital ID could potentially be used for parents accesing their children's immunization records, checking into a doctor's appointment online, etc.

Roughly 70 per cent of government services requite some form of ID, and most physical documents are not designed for online use.

Participate in the survey here.