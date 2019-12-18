EXCLUSIVE: Pearson trying something new with final boarding call announcements

If you're travelling for the holidays through Pearson International Airport, you may notice some changes, especially if you're the type to rush in at the last minute.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority tells NEWSTALK 1010, that they have ended the practice of broadcasting final boarding call announcemets throughout terminals one and three.

They've launched a pilot project in those terminals, that means those announcements are made only at the respective gates.

"We're testing this because we've received feedback from passengers and airline partners that during peak periods the overlapping calls can be a lot on the ears, so this is an effort to reduce ambient noise and make the terminals more comfortable and enjoyable for everyone." says GTAA spokesperson Robin Smith. "Also, overuse of the PA system decreases the value of PA announcements if they aren't saved for special situations, including emergencies."

There's no end date in place for the pilot project, but Smith admitted this was just a problem that was going to get worse.

"The terminals are getting busier because our terminals are growing and we're adding more flights, so that means that the number of these announcements is growing to match the pace of this growth." says Smith.