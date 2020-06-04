EXCLUSIVE: Police union fires back against leak allegations

In NEWSTALK 1010 exclusive, Toronto Police Association council Peter Brauti fires back at suggestions from lawyer Knia Singh, that a police officer must have leaked information about the moments before Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death.

Singh represents Korchinski-Paquet's family.

Brauti doesn't defend the leak but insists that police officers were not the only ones who were present.

"There was also someone there, at least one person, who was an independent witness, who was able to provide information to the SIU," Brauti told Moore in the Morning.

He also takes issue with a suggestion from Singh that the SIU has a history of, "covering things up."

"No examples were given. No evidence is given," Brauti said.

He said the union wants the SIU's report released as soon as possible so people know exactly what happened.