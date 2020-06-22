EXCLUSIVE POLL: Most people don't think police are trained to deal with people in crisis

On the heels of another fatal police shooting involving a person in distress, do you think cops reach for their guns too quickly?

That was one of the questions in a poll done exclusively for NEWSTALK 1010.

The DART and maru/BLUE poll shows that 6 in 10 Canadians believe that only a fraction of the members of the police force that serves their local community are adequately trained to deal with people who are having a mental health crisis.

Even worse, one in seven people asked think none of the officers on the front lines, have any training to deal with someone in distress.

When asked about reaching for guns, about one in six Canadians, or 18% of those asked, believe that members of their local police force are too quick to use a gun, rather than using other means to de-escalate a situation.

Taking a look at the demographics of who would think that, it's the youngest Canadians, between the ages of 18 and 34 at 29%, who lead up the group. That's followed by those who make more than $100,000 a year.