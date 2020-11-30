EXCLUSIVE: Premier turns to NEWSTALK 1010 to get a message to the Prime Minister

Ontario's Premier is calling once again on the federal government for answers on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Doug Ford called NEWSTALK 1010 to get his message to the Prime Minister.

"We're still waiting for a response from the federal government. We need three simple answers," Ford said in an exclusive interview on Sunday. "When are we getting it and what type are we getting...and how much are we getting?"

Ford called the answers to these questions critical, saying the province has a team ready to get working.

"We can't make a move until we get a straight answer from the federal government and we're all on pins and needles waiting for that."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a barrage of questions about when and how such a rollout would unfold at a morning press conference on Friday, acknowledging public anxiety amid alarming infection rates and hospitalizations that have already scuttled holiday hopes for much of the country.

But while promising vaccine news offered ``light at the end of the tunnel,'' Trudeau said ``we must hold on a little longer.''

``What really matters is when we get across the finish line ... The fact that the doctors highlighted that if all goes according to plan, we should be able to have the majority of Canadians vaccinated by next September, puts us in very good stead,'' he said, offering the government's most specific timeline yet.

Trudeau said Canada has turned to Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead distribution and handle logistics that include cold storage requirements, data sharing, and reaching Indigenous communities. He insisted Ottawa was committed to working with the provinces and territories on securing safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible.

That wasn't good enough for Ford, who later Friday roasted Trudeau for failing to give provinces and territories specific information they need for a potential vaccine launch.

Ford said a conference call Trudeau held with premiers Thursday night was sorely lacking.

With files from The Canadian Press