EXCLUSIVE: Ready to reopen your wallet? It seems Ontarians are skittish

As those in the GTA wait to learn when they will move into Phase 2 of reopening, it seems many in this province aren't itching to go back to life as we once knew it.

A NEWSTALK 1010 Pulse of Toronto poll, conducted by DART&maru/BLUE, finds 52 percent of Ontarians, and 46 percent in the GTA believe it's time to reopen the economy.

But, it seems, it's going to take some time before they're ready to resume the activities they took part in before, such as going to the mall, getting a haircut or eating in a restaurant.

"We're in a stage here where we're just going to have to coax people out," says pollster John Wright. "People are really going to have to believe that it's not a hassle and it is safe before they even get to their wallets in determining whether they should be spending money on what they're going to do."

Wright suggests it could spell trouble for retailers and other businesses if people aren't yet willing to open their wallets.

"The economy has to get going," he says. "If you open your doors and you're only getting 20 percent of foot traffic through it than you were getting months ago, then the economy isn't going to go as strongly as it was."



Here are some of the results from the poll:

Taking public transit (e.g. bus, subway) – only one in seven (15%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – which compares to one in six (18%) nationwide and led by those residing in British Columbia (25%), followed by those from Alberta (24%), Manitoba/Saskatchewan (20%), Québec (18%), and Atlantic Canada (13%).

Going to a public park with others (not in your household) – only one in five (19%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – which compares to one quarter (26%) nationwide and led by those from British Columbia (38%), followed by those from Alberta (36%), Manitoba/Saskatchewan (33%), Québec (26%), and Atlantic Canada (20%).

Getting your hair cut (at a salon or barbershop) – only one in seven (15%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – compared to one quarter (26%) nationwide and led by those equally from both Alberta and Manitoba/Saskatchewan (46%), followed by those from British Columbia (34%), Québec (28%), and Atlantic Canada (20%).

Going to the gym (to exercise or workout) – less than one in 10 (8%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – compared to one in 10 (10%) nationally and led by those from Alberta (18%), followed by those from British Columbia (14%), Manitoba/Saskatchewan (11%), Québec (10%), and Atlantic Canada (6%).

Going on at vacation – only a fraction (6%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – compared to one in 10 (11%) nationwide and led by those from Alberta (17%), followed by those from Québec (16%) sees, British Columbia (13%) sees, Manitoba/Saskatchewan (7%), and Atlantic Canada (4%).

Staying at a hotel – one in 10 (11%) of those living in the province of Ontario believe it is okay now to do so – compared to one in seven (15%) nationwide and led by those living in Alberta (28%), followed by those from Manitoba/Saskatchewan (20%), British Columbia (16%) sees, Atlantic Canada (13%), and Québec (12%).

This data was collected by Canada’s national survey sample research provider maru/BLUE using their Voice Canada Omni Online curated panel. The survey was conducted among 500 randomly selected adults in the GTA who are members of maru/BLUE‘s Online panel June 9, 2020 and is considered accurate to within +/- 5.0 percentage points. The sample sizes for the province of Ontario range from 1148 (+/- 3.3) to 571 (+/- 4.7) and nationally 1514 (+/- 2.9).