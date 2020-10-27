EXCLUSIVE: Student assaulted near school by man who hurled racist comments

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned of a disturbing incident outside Glen Ames Sr. Public School near Woodbine and Kingston Road.

We've obtained a letter sent home to parents.

The school's principal, Kristina Wessenger-Macdonald, writes that a student was approached by a man on his way home from school on Monday. She says the man, "made anti-black racist comments at the student and then physically assaulted him."

Other students and a staff member stepped in to help and the principal says the student was not seriously hurt.

"The police were on site quickly to assist and have charged the man and provided him with conditions that do not allow him to be within 100m of school property. Our staff will be increasing their vigilance during the school day," the letter says.

A social worker will be at the school today.

It appears this is the second incident involving this same man. In the letter, Wessenger-Macdonald references an earlier letter regarding an incident involving students and the same man over the lunch hour.