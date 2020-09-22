EXCLUSIVE: UPDATE: TDSB secures 350 more teachers for online learning

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird announced on Moore in the Morning that the board has managed to secure 300 more teachers for online learning, with more expected to be confirmed today.

He told NEWSTALK 1010 yesterday that the board was approximately 500 teachers short, for the 60,000 students enrolled in virtual school.

It means some students are without a teacher today and instead, being provided with independent work and live YouTube sessions.

Bird says it may take a day or two to get the new teachers up and running and he expects more classes will be able to start tomorrow and Thursday.

The new teachers are being pulled from the board's supply teachers list.

Tuesday night, the TDSB informed parents that the number of teachers hired had increased to 350, with a target of 500.

In its message to parents Tuesday evening, the board said that new teachers "continue to join TDSB on an hourly basis" and that the board is "well on the way to having a teacher assigned to every class by end of day on Friday."

The board also said Tuesday that it is aware that some parents continue to experience difficulty logging in to the Brightspace platform and said additional technical resources have been deployed to help.

with files from CP24