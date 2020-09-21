iHeartRadio

EXCLUSIVE: Toronto Christmas Market cancelled

The Distillery District's Toronto Christmas Market

NEWSTALK 1010 has obtained an internal memo that says the Toronto Christmas Market has been cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

It would have been the 11th year for the event, held in the Distillery District.

Toronto Mayor John Tory confirmed the news, calling it "extremely regrettable, because these are things that bring people joy, especially in the colder weather."

He says he hopes that we can get back to "something more normal next year," if we behave in the ways that health officials are asking.

The news about the cancellation comes on the same day that Ontario has recorded 425 new cases of COVID-19, marking a new three-and-a-half-month high.

NEWSTALK 1010's calls to the Toronto Christmas Market have so far, gone unreturned.

 