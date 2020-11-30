Extended closure on part of TTC Line 1 starting Friday

Forget a weekend TTC subway closure for maintenance, try nearly two weeks.

The TTC announced Monday that as of end of day service Friday December 4th at 11 p.m. until December 11th, Line 1 will be down from Finch to Sheppard stations, then extended to St. Clair station December 12th and 13th, all for the installation of the Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system.

In a release, The Transit Commission points to trying to take advantage of lower ridership to get the work done for what it calls "much needed repairs".

The release adds that the closure will save "more than two years of early nightly closure shifts".

Crews are also expected to perform "vital" state-of-good-repair work, including tunnel lining repairs, track remediation, asbestos removal and station cleaning.

Customers travelling into the city are being encouraged to use the University side of Line 1 as an alternative.

Shuttle buses will run frequently throughout the closure.

"Customers can expect bus service every 60 seconds or better during peak periods and very consistent service to continue throughout the day."

Regular service is expected to resume across the system by 6 a.m. on Monday, December 14th.