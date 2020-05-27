Families call for changes in long term care

Families across Ontario say they're outraged, but not surprised by the findings of a military report on five long-term care homes hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday the Ontario government released the report, which outlined concerns ranging from hygiene issues to vermin infestations at five specific homes.

The armed forces had been called into those homes after COVID-19 outbreaks killed dozens of residents.

Premier Doug Ford called the findings ``horrific'' and says he's determined to fix the broken long-term care system.

Families with loved ones at at least three separate homes, not all of which were included in the report, say change is long overdue.

Some say many of the homes never isolated COVID-19 patients from the rest of the residents and allege their relatives died as a result.

Unions say they've been calling for changes to the system for years.

All are now calling for immediate action they say could save lives.