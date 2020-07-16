iHeartRadio

Family of D'Andre Campbell wants answers, apology

D'Andre Campbell

The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by police say officers have torn them apart.    

Yvonne Campbell says their family of seven has been destroyed by the death of D'Andre Campbell on April 6th.
    
That's when D'Andre Campbell, who had schizophrenia, called 9-1-1 on himself.
    
The Campbells say they had no idea he called 9-1-1 and say no one was in danger at the time.
    
The family wants Peel Regional Police to apologize and for the Special Investigations Unit to speed up their probe.
    
They want answers and have gotten none in three months.