Family saved from fire thanks to a dog and first responders

A family in Markham has first responders, and a rescue Beagle named Georgia, to thank for their lives.

Police and firefighters pulled a father and daughter from a burning home overnight.

It was around 2 a.m. when the 911 call came in for a home that had gone up in flames near Yonge and John.

CP24 reports a neighbour spotted the fire because his dog woke him up and took him to the window.

A mother made it out safely along with her teenager daughter. The father and the other daughter both use wheelchairs and couldn't get out on their own.

They were rescued by first responders.

The family and one police officer went to hospital for smoke inhalation but the injuries are not considered serious.

We don't know yet how the fire started.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee