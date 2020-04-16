FAO says 1.2 million Ontarians have had their job status affected by COVID-19

We know that COVID-19 has been a solid punch to the gut of Ontario's economy, but on hThursday, the Financial Accountability Office released a new report showing just how bad it is.

Statistics Canada had already indicated that 403,000 people lost their jobs in this province in March of this year, as a result of government measures to contain COVID-19.

But, in addition to the direct job losses, the FAO says 1.2 million people in total were affected, when you factor in sharply reduced hours.

That means, one in six jobs in the province have been touched by this pandemic.

The jobless rate in the province in March is bup to 7.6 per cent, up from 5.5 per cent in February, which marks the largest jump on record in Ontario.

But many analysts expect the jobless rate to be even higher than that when April's numbers are factored in.