Fatal police-involved shooting in Cottage Country

Violence over refusing to wear a mask has reportedly landed in Cottage Country.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after police fatally shot a man in Haliburton Highlands this afternoon.

Witnesses called police after the 73 year-old man allegedly assaulted an employee at the Easton’s Valu-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden, angry over being told to wear a mask.

He is also said to have crashed his vehicle into the store, nearly striking several pedestrians, before speeding away.

There was a police chase for about 40 kms before the OPP made it to a home where the vehicle finally came to a stop.

People nearby were ordered to stay in their homes and cottages and lock their doors.

A short time later loud bangs were heard and the OPP put out a message on Twitter confirming the area was now safe and there was no concern for public safety.

The Special Investigations Unit is not saying, yet, whether the man who was shot and killed is the same man who was allegedly involved in the assault at the grocery store over wearing a mask.