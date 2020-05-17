An apartment fire in Scarborough Saturday night has claimed the life of a man.

The fire began in a unit at 31 Gilder Drive, a TCH building in the Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area, just before 6:30 p.m.

A male victim was found inside the unit with signs of trauma.

The origin of fire was reportedly found in two seperate areas of the unit, and according to Toronto Police Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff, who spoke to CTV News,that has investigators believing this was no accident.

"At present the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death. Our detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances in relation to the death. We're appealing to any witnesses who may live in the building who may have heard or so anything tonight (Saturday)."

An OFM investigator told CP24 that based on preliminary investigation, fire damage was contained to the unit, and there is no structural damage to the building.

with files from CP24



