A single car collision on the Exhibition grounds early Sunday morning has turned fatal.

Toronto Police got the call about the crash at around 4:40 a.m. and a driver trapped in their vehicle on Princes' Boulevard, right in front of the main gate into the grounds.

Crews tended to the driver on scene, but the victim, reported to be a male, succumb to his injuries on scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.